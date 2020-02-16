Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

