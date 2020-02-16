Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $57.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

