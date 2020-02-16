SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $294.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.04 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

