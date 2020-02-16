SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.