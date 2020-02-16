SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $382.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

