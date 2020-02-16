Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Get Spotify alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.