SRCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $145,417.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $145,417.00 and $22.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

