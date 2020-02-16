SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

