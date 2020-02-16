Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.57 ($66.94).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €54.00 ($62.79) on Friday. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €35.84 ($41.67) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.