Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $142.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.02 million and the lowest is $141.52 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $170.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $553.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $554.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $562.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.65 million to $564.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

STMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $207.25.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

