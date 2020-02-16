State Street Corp Acquires 149,527 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.84% of Incyte worth $722,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 1,370,174 shares of the company were exchanged. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

