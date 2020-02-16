State Street Corp Acquires 43,833 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.51% of Conagra Brands worth $751,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 514,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 484,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.69. 3,191,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

