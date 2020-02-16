State Street Corp Acquires 517,837 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.06% of Concho Resources worth $890,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 62,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Shares of CXO traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $77.93. 878,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

