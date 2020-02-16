State Street Corp Acquires 53,831 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.40% of Cadence Design Systems worth $857,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,662 shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.