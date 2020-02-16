State Street Corp Acquires 754,705 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 754,705 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.00% of Huntington Bancshares worth $786,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,090,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,634,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 630,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 5,274,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

