State Street Corp Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.99% of AMETEK worth $908,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 776,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

