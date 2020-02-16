State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.54% of Centurylink worth $797,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 136,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,571 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

