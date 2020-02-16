State Street Corp Buys 10,001 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,437,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.41% of Dollar Tree worth $981,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after purchasing an additional 464,305 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,832,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,303 shares. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

