State Street Corp Buys 226,612 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.41% of Evergy worth $803,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 1,737,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,490 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

