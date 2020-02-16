State Street Corp Buys 603,888 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.98% of Kellogg worth $938,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. 1,567,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

