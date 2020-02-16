State Street Corp Buys 64,513 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Keysight Technologies worth $799,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,174.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 1,460,431 shares of the company traded hands. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

