State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,466,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 10.99% of Leggett & Platt worth $741,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 478,689 shares. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

