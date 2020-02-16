State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $793,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. 640,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.