State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.55% of Msci worth $995,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,885 shares. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $322.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average of $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

