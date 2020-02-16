State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,457,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,871 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.53% of Extra Space Storage worth $893,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.43. 665,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

