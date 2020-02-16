State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Street Corp cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,490,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $897,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,615 shares. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.