State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.62% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $781,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,890,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 195,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.21. 523,236 shares of the company traded hands. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $196.26 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average of $236.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

