State Street Corp Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,208 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.27% of Omnicom Group worth $937,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 1,551,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

