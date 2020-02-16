State Street Corp Has $1 Billion Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 114,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.39% of Best Buy worth $1,003,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,727 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

