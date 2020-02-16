State Street Corp Has $1 Billion Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,553,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.03% of KeyCorp worth $1,002,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $301,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,455 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

