State Street Corp Has $783.36 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.71% of Copart worth $783,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Copart by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,502 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.