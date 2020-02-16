State Street Corp Has $852.51 Million Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.77% of Verisign worth $852,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 685.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verisign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.57. 526,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.84 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

