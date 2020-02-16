State Street Corp Has $886.43 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 36,501,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.48% of NXP Semiconductors worth $886,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,684 shares. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

