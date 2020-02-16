State Street Corp Has $901.19 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 645,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Hess worth $901,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 7,043,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.