State Street Corp Has $912.27 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of Carnival worth $912,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carnival by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,905 shares. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.