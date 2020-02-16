State Street Corp Has $919.94 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,121,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.51% of Regions Financial worth $919,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,558 shares. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

