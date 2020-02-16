State Street Corp Has $961.87 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.03% of Atmos Energy worth $961,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

ATO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.45. 1,290,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,757. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

