State Street Corp Has $970.57 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.47% of Kraft Heinz worth $970,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915,676 shares. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.