State Street Corp Has $992.71 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.98% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $992,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 145,713 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,764,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 463,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,931. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,121 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

