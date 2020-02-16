State Street Corp Increases Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.74% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $842,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. 606,422 shares of the stock were exchanged. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

