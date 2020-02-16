State Street Corp Increases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,686 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.94% of FleetCor Technologies worth $984,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.43. The stock had a trading volume of 830,008 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.08 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

