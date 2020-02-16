State Street Corp Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.01% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $839,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 844,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

