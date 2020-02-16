State Street Corp Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.00% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $931,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $921.94. 366,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.73 and a fifty-two week high of $923.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $865.70 and its 200-day moving average is $821.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

