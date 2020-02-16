State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.49% of CMS Energy worth $979,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,010.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $68.51. 1,365,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

