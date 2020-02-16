State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $984,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $288.78. 286,787 shares of the stock traded hands. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

