State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.45% of ResMed worth $997,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after acquiring an additional 450,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ResMed by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $7,749,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,763. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.60. 318,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average of $145.25. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $176.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

