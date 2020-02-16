State Street Corp Purchases 14,664 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.39% of Synopsys worth $919,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 784,916 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $164.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.