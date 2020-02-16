State Street Corp Purchases 4,036,986 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 12.38% of People’s United Financial worth $835,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,898 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

