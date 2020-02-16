State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 32,154,699 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,154,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,125,000. State Street Corp owned 3.10% of Baker Hughes A GE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

