State Street Corp Sells 182,402 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,245,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,402 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $981,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SYF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,615,783 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

